Millions of New Yorkers Urged to Mask Due to Covid Case Increase

Millions of New Yorkers Urged to Mask Due to Covid Case Increase

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As the number of Covid cases starts to rise again, federal health officials are advising people in sections of New York state to resume wearing masks while indoors.

The recent Covid surge in much of New York City and Long Island has prompted the renewed masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Governor Kathy Hochul and state health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett on Wednesday expressed concern about what's being called a "tri-demic" with Covid, flu and RSV cases increasing simultaneously.

Hochul said New Yorkers should not become complacent in efforts to fight what she described as "the triple threat" of illnesses.

The number of confirmed influenza cases in the state rose by 76 percent over a one-week period.

People may schedule an appointment for a booster by calling their local health department, a pharmacy or healthcare provider.

The governor is urging New York residents to get bivalent Covid booster shots. She said people also should receive a flu shot.

Hochul said: "We should all celebrate the holidays while taking preventative measures, getting tested and vaccinated, and talking to a doctor if you feel ill. Let's make sure we keep our guard up against these illnesses and that we continue to protect each other, especially our most vulnerable."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

 

Filed Under: covid, flu, masking, new york, rsv
Categories: Health, Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950