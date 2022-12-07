Millions of New Yorkers Urged to Mask Due to Covid Case Increase

As the number of Covid cases starts to rise again, federal health officials are advising people in sections of New York state to resume wearing masks while indoors.

The recent Covid surge in much of New York City and Long Island has prompted the renewed masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Governor Kathy Hochul and state health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett on Wednesday expressed concern about what's being called a "tri-demic" with Covid, flu and RSV cases increasing simultaneously.

Hochul said New Yorkers should not become complacent in efforts to fight what she described as "the triple threat" of illnesses.

The number of confirmed influenza cases in the state rose by 76 percent over a one-week period.

People may schedule an appointment for a booster by calling their local health department, a pharmacy or healthcare provider.

The governor is urging New York residents to get bivalent Covid booster shots. She said people also should receive a flu shot.

Hochul said: "We should all celebrate the holidays while taking preventative measures, getting tested and vaccinated, and talking to a doctor if you feel ill. Let's make sure we keep our guard up against these illnesses and that we continue to protect each other, especially our most vulnerable."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system