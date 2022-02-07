You've probably already noticed, gas prices in New York continue to rise.

According to AAA Northeast, New York’s average price is up four cents from last week to $3.58.

Today’s price is 10 cents higher that a month ago and $1.02 cents higher that February 7 of last year.

The average price is the Utica-Rome area is $3.63 a gallon, up five-cents from last week and 12 cents higher than a month ago.

New York’s average price is 14 cents higher than the national average.

AAA Northeast’s February 7 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.44 a gallon.

AAA says blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August, while the recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil.

Patty Artessa, Regional Director of Public/Government Affairs for AAA Northeast, says the concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” says Artessa.” And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

NY Gas Tank with Prices AAA Northeast loading...

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $3.58 $3.54 $3.48 $2.56 Utica, NY $3.63 $3.58 $3.51 $2.57 Massachusetts $3.44 $3.39 $3.37 $2.44 Connecticut $3.57 $3.51 $3.49 $2.54 Pennsylvania $3.61 $3.53 $3.52 $2.76

*Prices as of February 7, 2022

You can get up-to-date fuel price information at AAAGasPrices

