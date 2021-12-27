No More Fireworks Allowed In One Upstate NY Lake Town

Fireworks and sparklers are a popular thing at least twice a year, July 4th and on around New Year. Now one town is saying no more.

With New Year's Eve and New Year's Day coming up later on this week, many in one Upstate New York town will surely be upset. Under the new restriction when it comes to fireworks, even something like sparklers are even included.

Warren County sits at the base of the Adirondacks in New York State and is also where you can find towns like Queensbury, Lake George, and Glens Falls. Lake George more importantly standing out of those towns as a tourist town will definitely be affected by this. The county does have plenty of fairly justified reasons for enacting the ban. The ban actually will go against the law put into effect just 6 years ago in New York State allowing fireworks.

“This is an example of the Warren County Board of Supervisors recognizing that allowing the sale and use of fireworks was not what the majority of our county residents wanted,” Rachel Seeber, board chairwoman via Times Union

The law will go into effect due to a rise in noise complaints from fireworks in the prior few years. In fact, the number of complaints grew more than triple from 2019 to 2020. Other reasons stated for the ban to begin are veterans who suffer from PTSD having reactions to the loud noise along with animals too.

While some may be upset by the ban, the vast majority of residents of Warren County are not. 80 percent of people at the board meetings mentioned they would be happy to see the fireworks go.

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.

17 of Best Elf on Shelf Shots in CNY Central New Yorkers can be very creative when it comes to their Elf on the Shelf. Check out the best of the best

An Actual Affordable Home Awaits You Near Lake Delta For Under $200k You're getting a lot here for $160,000 too, 1200 plus square feet that bring you 3 bedrooms and a solo bath.

39 Stunning Pictures Of Barneveld Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Staycation

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.