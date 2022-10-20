Nextdoor’s Interactive 2022 Halloween Treat Map For Upstate New York Is Here

Looking for a Trick Or Treat Map for Central and Upstate New York for 2022? The Nextdoor App has your answer.

The interactive local Halloween guide for 2022 allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween on Nextdoor's free app. Neighbors in our region can post whether or not that are decorating their home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy. If you think people in our area aren't using the map, you're wrong. We entered this authors home in New Hartford, and was surprised to see all sorts of pins pop up:

Nextdoor.com Nextdoor.com loading...

"The interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."

More than 75% of Nextdoor neighbors across the country are pet owners. There is an option this year to add your home to the annual Treat Map to let neighbors know you'll have treats for pets too.

You can add your home online for free HERE, and check out other homes in our region too. There are three options to choose from:

1) Select the candy pin for treats: If you are passing out candy this year, mark your home with the candy icon so trick-or-treaters can be sure to stop by.

2) Select the decorating outside pin for a decked out home: If your home will be decked out, let neighbors know.

3) Select the Beggin’ pin for pet-friendly treats: If you are giving out treats for furry trick-or-treaters, select the Beggin’ pin on the map.

You can check out the map online here. You just need to sign up for the Nextdoor app, which is free, if you aren't already a member.

Harrowing Halloween House in Whitesboro Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted.



Elaborate Halloween Display You HAVE to See in New York There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in central New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it.

12 Halloween Events in Upstate New York That Are Spooktacular! Here are a dozen Halloween events across Upstate New York that are not to be missed. From haunted hayrides to paranormal walking tours, and to a night with Edgar Allan Poe, these are all spooktacular!