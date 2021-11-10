NFL Network Analyst Says The Patriots Will Beat The Bills For Division

The Buffalo Bills are preparing to play the New York Jets this Sunday at 1 pm. Although fans are trying to look forward, it's hard to not look back at the game that took place this past Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills lost to the Jaguars by a score of 9-6 in what was possibly the most brutal game of the Sean McDermott era in Buffalo.

It hasn't been a fun time for Bills fans to watch national sports shows, either. Many are still saying don't press the panic button, but others are pointing out the Bills have played an easy schedule and that big win against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road looks less impressive, after the world of problems the Chiefs have had this season on both offense and defense.

Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager on The NFL Network, says that the New England Patriots, not the Buffalo Bills, will win the AFC East in 2021.

Yes, really.

To be fair, the Patriots are just a half-game back of the Bills for the AFC East lead. The Patriots beat up on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, although Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has had an abysmal season.

The Patriots have a good defense in 2021, but the offense is still not on the level of the Bills (minus the Jaguars game).

The Patriots look like a team that could make the playoffs and even though Bills fans would have loved to see them run away with the division, it appears that won't happen.

