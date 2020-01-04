NFL Playoffs On WIBX 950

The NFL Playoffs are here and you can listen to all the action LIVE! from Westwood One Sports on WIBX 950 AM.

Our coverage begins with the Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills traveling to Houston to face the AFC South Champion Houston Texans. (games are not streamed on the WIBX 950 app)

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Houston Texans 22 , Buffalo Bills 19 - f/ot

Tennessee Titans 20, New England Patriots 13

Sunday, Jan. 4, 2020

Minnesota Vikings 26 , New Orleans Saints 20 - f/ot

Seattle Seahawks 17, Philadelphia Eagles 9

