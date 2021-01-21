NFL Conference Championship Sunday on WIBX 950

Regardless of who is victorious on NFL Conference Championship Sunday, this year's Super Bowl will have a quarterback pairing of old guard vs. new guard.

3:00 p.m. NFC: Tampa Bay @ Green Bay

Sunday's action kicks off with two quarterbacks considered to be among the greatest of all-time: Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. While Rodgers is in search of a second Super Bowl ring, Brady is looking to prove that he was the key to all those years of success in New England. The Buccaneers, a franchise with a reputation for laying duds in cold weather matchups, will head to Lambeau Field with freezing temperatures and possible snow in the forecast. The Packers enter as 3.5 points favorites over TOMPA.

6:40 p.m. AFC: Buffalo @ Kansas City

The nightcap will feature two of QBs who are expected to headline the NFL's next generation of greatness for years to come: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. For the final few weeks of the regular season, many experts began to wonder - are the Bills the best in the AFC? They could be, but will have to travel into Kansas City to and Mahomes. Despite having to leave in the second half of last week's narrow win over Cleveland, you can bet Mahomes will be under center on Sunday. Some key matchups to keep an eye on: Allen and Stefon Diggs against the leaks Chiefs defense, and KC tight end Travis Kelce against a Buffalo D that has struggled to shutdown that position. The Chiefs come in as 3 points favorites.

WIBX 950's coverage of NFL Conference Championship Sunday from Westwood One Sports begins at 2:00 on Sunday. And remember we are your homes for Super Bowl 55.

**NFL broadcasts are not available for streaming on our digital platforms**

