NFL action returns to WIBX 950am this Thursday night as the 2020 season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.

Be sure to join Utica-Rome's News, Talk, and Sports Leader for every primetime NFL contest, including all Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night matchups, the Thanksgiving Day Tripleheader, four NFL Saturday showdowns, a Christmas night special, plus every NFL playoff game, the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LV (55), all via Westwood One Sports!

NFL on WIBX 950am Complete Regular Season Schedule:

TNF: Houston Texas @ Kansas City Chiefs

SNF: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

MNF: Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants

MNF (2): Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

TNF: Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

SNF: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks

MNF: New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders

TNF: Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars

SNF: Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints

MNF: Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

TNF: Denver Broncos @ New York Jets

SNF: Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers

MNF: Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers

TNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears

SNF: Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks

MNF: Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints

TNF: Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

SNF: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

MNF: Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

TNF: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

SNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders

MNF: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams

TNF: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

SNF: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

MNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants

TNF: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

SNF: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MNF: New England Patriots @ New York Jets

TNF: Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

SNF: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots

MNF: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

TNF: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

MNF: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TNF: Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

TNF: Washington @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

TNF: Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Thanksgiving)

SNF: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

MNF: Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles

TNF: Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens

SNF: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

MNF: Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ERS

TNF: New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams

SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

MNF: Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

TNF: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

SAT: TBA

SAT: TBA

SNF: San Francisco 49ERS @ Dallas Cowboys

MNF: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

XMAS: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

SAT: TBA

SAT: TBA

SNF: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

MNF: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

SNF: TBA

****NFL and NCAA games broadcast on WIBX 950am via Westwood One Sports are not available to stream.