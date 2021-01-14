NFL Divisional Round This Weekend on WIBX 950

The excitement of NFL Playoff football continues this weekend on WIBX 950 with the Divisional Round.

There are four games on tap, two Saturday and two Sunday.

Things open up Saturday with coverage from Westwood One Sports at 4:00 p.m. when the Los Angeles Rams visit the NFC's top-seeded Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. The Rams (10-6) earned a Wild Card birth and are fresh off an impressive victory over division rival, and NFC West winner, Seattle. John Wolford started last week but left after an early injury. Jared Goff and his still healing, surgically repaired throwing thumb came off the bench to rally his team to a win. Aaron Rodgers and the Pack (13-3) rested with the conference's only bye. They are a 7-point to 6.5-point favorite.

Saturday night, all eyes (but just 6,700 fans) turn to Buffalo, NY, where the beloved Bills have returned. Last week, the second-seeded Bills captured their first playoff victory in a quarter of a century, heading off the Colts 27-24. Josh Allen looks to be the next up and coming quarterback to take the league by storm, but he'll face another young QB who is looking to take the thrown. Lamar Jackson shook off last year's disappointing one-and-done in the playoffs by sparking the Ravens to a road win over AFC South Champion Tennessee. Buffalo has a 3 to 2.5 point advantage in the betting world.

Sunday afternoon's action begins 3:00 as the odds on favorite to win it all and repeat, Kansas City hosts the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland earned a Wild Card, sending them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They made it count, too, upending the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37. They may very well need that same kind of offensive output to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who bring in a 14-2 record. KC mailed-it-in in Week 17, resting players and losing to the Charges 38-21. However, in an interesting note for bettors, despite an explosive offense, the Chief's previous 7-wins prior to the season finale, while going 7-0, none of those wins were by more than one score. Still, they are 10-point favorites over the Browns.

Things wrap up on Sunday night with a matchup for the history books: Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady. Two of the all-time greatest to play the position will look stay alive for the potential of another Lombardi Trophy. Making it less exciting, or maybe less-rare, is the fact that this will be the third meeting between the two this season, as they now each reside in the NFC South. In head-to-head matchups historically, Brees has won 5 of the 7 meetings, including both earlier this season. Amazingly, the two actually faced-off back in 1999 when Brady was at Michigan and Brees with Purdue, Brady won the collegiate contest. This Sunday, the Saints are favored by a field goal at home.

