NFL Conference Championship Weekend on WIBX 950

WIBX 950 is once again your radio home for this weekend's exciting NFL Conference Championships from Westwood One Sports.

AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years after Patrick Mahomes and KC's high powered offense cruised past the upstart Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC title game. Mahomes totaled nearly 300 passing yards while tossing three TD passes and running for another. He led the Chiefs' ground game with 53 yards. Kansas City's last Super Bowl appearance came in 1970 - Super Bowl 4 - when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

For Mike Vrabel and the Titans, it was a season of overachievement and certainly one the team hopes to build on in the future. After gashing both the Patriot and Raven defenses for a combined 377 yards, Derrick Henry was held to 69 rushing yards and a score. Ryan Tannehill had 209 passing yards, two score and no interceptions.

NFC

In the nightcap, San Francisco's Raheem Mostert ran wild on the Packers, tallting 220 yards and four touchdowns. The 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo attempting just 8 passes in the enitre game - he finished 6 of 8 for 77 yards. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns but was also intercepted twice. And, Rodgers ran for a score as well.

WIBX 950 AM is your home for all NFL Primetime broadcasts and Super Bowl 54. Games are not streamed on the WIBX 950 app.