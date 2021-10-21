Country Concert Canceled in Central New York

A country concert planned for October is being canceled in Central New York.

Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell won't be making a trip to Turning Stone after all. The concert, scheduled for October 30 in the Events Center has been canceled.

Sorry to report that Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell's show at the Turning Stone Event Center has been canceled. Refunds will be issued via point of sale. Please contact the provider where you purchased your tickets for specific questions regarding refunds.

Anyone with tickets who has questions can call the Turning Stone Box Office at 877-833-7469. Leave a message and someone will get back to you within 24 hours.

There's no word on why the show was axed but it could be due to Allen's appearance on Dancing With the Stars. The ABC show wrapped up week 5 on Monday, October 18, leaving 10 couples competing for the mirror ball trophy. Jimmie Allen is one of those couples.

Maybe the show was booked before Allen agreed to appear on the show. Or maybe Allen didn't think he'd make it this far in the competition. Either way, it's too bad he couldn't fit in the concert between rehearsals. Allen's dance partner, Emma Slater could have flown to Central New York to dance before the show. Or, even better, they could have done a routine on the stage in the Events Center.

We may not be seeing Allen at Turning Stone but we can still see him dance next Monday on ABC. Good luck!