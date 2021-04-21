No Appointment Needed For 60-Plus Vaccine In NY State

Making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for anyone over the age of 60 in New York is getting easier.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that starting Friday, anyone 60-plus can walk right in and get a vaccine without an appointment at 16 mass vaccination across the state, including SUNY Poly in Marcy.

Cuomo says you don’t have to go on the internet and you don’t need to make a phone call, just show up.

"Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we're building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state," Cuomo said. "We're taking that effort a step further and making the vaccine more accessible to older New Yorkers by allowing walk-ins to get vaccinated at 16 mass vaccination sites

Cuomo says there are no excuses now, not to get the vaccine.

The governor says it's a civic duty to get a vaccine so we can reach herd immunity.

Governor Cuomo also announced today that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 2.14 percent, the lowest level since November 5.