No New Deaths, 12 New Cases in Oneida County

For the second consecutive day this week, Oneida County is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths.

Numbers released by county officials on Tuesday showed a dozen new, lab-confirmed cases. The total number of cases to date stands at 1,790, while the overall death toll in the county remained at 109.

The number of county residents receiving hospital care for the virus is 25, a reduction of one since Monday's update. Twenty-one are hospitalized in Oneida County and three others outside the county.

The number of currently 'active' cases in Oneida County is 184. A total of 1,497 positive cases have been resolved, health officials say.

The county reported several new possible public exposure incidents. Those who may have been in the following locations and the listed date and time should self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks from the date of the possible exposure.

07/10/20 Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. Place of exposure: New Hartford Post Office Address of exposure: Campion Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Place of exposure: Lowes Address of exposure: Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20 Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Place of exposure: Kinney Drugs Address of exposure: Franklin Avenue, Clinton Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20 Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: Chenango Avenue, Clinton Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/24/20 Time of Exposure: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Place of Exposure: JCPenney Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 07/24/2020 07/11/20 Time of exposure: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/25/20 07/12/20 Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Place of exposure: Circle K Address of exposure: State Route 12, Sangerfield Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 07/26/20

