No New Deaths; 12 New Cases in Oneida County

Add a dozen more positive cases of COVID-19 in Oneida County.

In the county's daily release of new numbers, health officials say there have been twelve more lab confirmed cases since Monday, with no new deaths to report.

The total number of positive tests to-date now stands at 1,387. County officials say after further investigation, one of the positive cases announced Monday has been removed from the list.

Currently there are 13 county residents hospitalized in Oneida County - 11 at MVHS and two at Rome Memorial - and two county residents are hospitalized outside of Oneida County.

Of those hospitalized, ten are said to be nursing home residents.

There are currently 321 known active cases in Oneida County. Thus far, 988 cases have been resolved, officials said.

Oneida County is also alerting the public the following list of possible public exposures involving those who have tested positive:

06/16/20 Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 06/30/20 06/17/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/01/20 06/18/20 Time of exposure: 8 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Cliff’s Local Market Address of exposure: Culver Avenue, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/02/20 6/21/20 Time of exposure: 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/5/20

