Notre Dame $50,000 Raffle Drawing To Be Held Online

Did you purchase a Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School $50,000 Raffle ticket? If you did you still have a chance at the top prize, but they've cancelled their annual drawing event.

According to school officials the extension of Governor Cuomo's PAUSE order, is what ultimately led them to the decision to cancel the popular event. They drawing originally scheduled for Sunday, April 19th was a day set to be filled with great prizes, great food and libations! However, school officials believed moving the drawings to an online platform was the safest move.

In lieu of the in-person event, Notre Dame is going to stream the raffle prize selections via Facebook Live on their page. In addition to the live stream, they will have a special offer on their social media pages on Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th. The online drawing will be held on April 19th at 3 p.m. and the winning numbers will be posted to the Notre Dame website shortly after that.

Officials say, the committee is working hard to hopefully come up with an alternate event this fall to continue to raise funds needed for the "Emergency Tuition Assistance Fund."

You still have a chance at one of the top money prizes! There are still about 300 tickets left. Prizes include several cash prize amounts, a second place $20,000 and the grand prize of $50,000. To purchase your ticket visit https://app.etapestry.com/NotreDame.