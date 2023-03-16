[NSFW] Pornhub Reveals Most Popular Searches by State… Really, New York?

***DISCLAIMER: The following article contains sexually explicit language. Reader discretion is advised.***

Move over Spotify Wrapped! Pornhub is putting the spotlight on YOUR fetishes during the year! The popular adult website has released its annual "report" on the most searched-for terms in 2022. New York's is a little... confusing?

The company released all the details Tuesday, which found "lesbian" was the most-searched word across the United States, followed by "hentai" -- a form of sexually explicit Japanese animation. The word "transgender" skyrocketed in popularity, rising to fourth-most overall. It was an increase of +75%. The report said men view transgender videos +22% more than women (but don't men view all porn videos more than women?)

Pornhub said that non-sexual pop culture trends have an impact on sexual searches overall.

Many of these terms define 2022 not just on Pornhub but in mainstream media as well.

Pornhub also looked at search terms that were higher in each state compared to other states. Check out that map of the United States of Perversion below:

Pornhub Pornhub loading...

I don't want to kink shame any states... (*ahem* Oregon *ahem*)... but can we talk about New York's most-searched-for term?

"DOMINICAN"...?

I guess that would be some sort of subdivision of black porn, but it seems oddly specific. Like, the dark-skinned people you like to watch have intercourse, does it really matter their country of origin? Seems a little unusual, but maybe that's just me.

Pornhub's report is pretty detailed. I had no idea they had such a crack team of analysts on staff. For a more in-depth read, you can check it out here. (There's no explicit imagery on this page, but still... NSFW).

