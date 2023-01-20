A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.

Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State are eligible for the bonuses as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.

Which Health Care Workers Are Eligible For Bonuses From New York State?

Health care workers who make less than $125,000 per year and stay in their positions for a minimum of six months will be eligible to receive a bonus.

Disbursements will be commensurate with the number of hours worked and duration of service within designated vesting periods for up to a total of $3,000 per employee.

The second bonus has begun, with employers receiving payments on January 11 and January 13, 2023, to distribute to qualified employees. By law, employers must receive payment from the state before they can distribute payment.

A qualified employee can receive up to a maximum of $3,000 in total bonus payments over two vesting periods.

Employees will be eligible if they worked a consecutive six-month period between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2024.

- Health care employees who worked between 20 and 29 hours are eligible for a $500 bonus

- Health care employees who worked between 30 and 34 hours are eligible for a $1,000 bonus

- Health care employees who worked at least 35 hours are eligible for a $1,500 bonus

You can see if you're eligible for the bonus here.

Governor Hochul said,

Throughout the pandemic, including the early days when many were hunkered down at home, our health care workers and first responders have shown up day after day to keep New Yorkers healthy and save lives. Health care workers are the foundation of our medical system, and we need to acknowledge the sacrifices they have made to bring us through these challenging times. Our bonus program is about more than just thanks, this is an investment in health care and with it we will retain, rebuild, and grow our health care workforce and ensure we deliver the highest quality care for New Yorkers.

