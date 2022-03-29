You have so many wonderful places to stay overnight during your stay in Upstate New York. We have swanky high-rise hotels, lavish golf resorts, beautiful lakeside retreats, and a whole lot more.

But lets talk off the grid for a minute. I mean seriously off the grid.

Here is a list of ten unusual places to make your overnight stay in Upstate New York a real experience.

For starters how about sleeping on a canal boat? An Erie Canal boat. With your family and friends. What a great way to enjoy this historic waterway and have some fun too as you drift along the canal, enjoying the scenery and experiencing the thrill of taking "your boat" through a lock! Great stuff.

How about staying in a hotel where the rooms are themed to pay tribute to your old favorite TV shows. Partridge Family room, perhaps? A Flintstones room? Maybe a Charlie's Angels room? Check out the pictures. They are a hoot.

Also on this list is the most haunted hotel in New York State, an old shirt factory in Medina that made shirts for politicians and Hollywood stars, or how about a real-life castle? With suits of armor everywhere to watch over your party. Great fun.

So check out this fun list and pick a place to get off the grid for an overnighter. And you can't get more off the grid than staying in a tree house on top of a large boulder in the woods in the northern Adirondacks. It even comes with an outdoor tub.

All of these destinations have a link to their website so you can book a weekend with ease. Enjoy!

