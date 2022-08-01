A Georgia man, who was a fugitive of the law, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York. The 32-year-old male suspect was apprehended at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry on an outstanding felony warrant in Georgia. On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Canada Border Services Agency prevented the man from entering the country due to his outstanding warrant. He was returned to the Ogdensburg Port of Entry. While Canada Border Services agents were conducting their inspection process, they discovered that the man had an active National Crime Information Center warrant. Georgia's Barrow County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ogdensburg Port Director Thomas Trimboli said,

Our CBP officers remain vigilant, and enforcement focused, and this case highlights their commitment to keep our community safe by identifying and intercepting a wanted sexual offender.

After Border Protection agents confirmed the suspect's warrant and processed him, he was turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department. The man is currently in the custody of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

In 2021, the port of entry at Ogdensburg had the following number of people cross the border:

Bus Passengers - 35

Buses Ogdensburg - 2

Personal Vehicle Passengers - 55,812

Personal Vehicles - 38,990

Truck Container Empty - 9,163

Truck Container Loaded - 33,174

Trucks Ogdensburg - 42,051

Ogdensburg was the fifth busiest port of entry in New York State in 2021. There were 81,041 people that used the port last year.

