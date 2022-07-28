Time Stops and Gets Arrested in Wheatfield

An Erie County man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a stopped car in the road.

According to the New York State Police, troopers from the Niagara barracks responded to a call after agents with the U.S. Border Patrol allegedly found a car stopped on River Road in Wheatfield, New York at approximately 2:28am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

In a written release the NYSP says that the driver, identified as 28-year-old Time J. Thomas of Buffalo, New York, “was asleep with a female passenger and an eight-year-old child in the back seat. Thomas failed a pre-screen for DWI Drugs. Also located in the vehicle was cocaine, heroin and 9mm Century Arms pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine.”

Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

Thomas, who was on parole at the time, was arrested and subsequently arraigned at the Wheatfield Town Court.

He faces the following charges:

Aggravated DWI with a Child Passenger Less than 16 Years Old

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Thomas was sent to the Niagara Bounty Jail without bail because of a prior felony conviction and his parole status.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

