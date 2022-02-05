New York State Has Some Of America&#8217;s Worst And Most Dangerous Bridges

New York State Has Some Of America’s Worst And Most Dangerous Bridges

Getty Images

A recent report revealed that New York has some of the worst bridges in the United States. According to the American Road and Transportation Builder's Association, we made the list of the top 10 states with the most bridges in poor conditions. The U.S. Department of Transporation defines poor condition as having,

Advanced section loss, deterioration, spalling, or scour.

New York landed in the #6 spot of states with the largest number of bridges in poor condition. There are 1,702 bridges that were considered poor as of 2021. In 2020, the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge over the Hudson River in Orange County was added to the list of bridges that are rated as structurally deficient, or in poor condition. New York also landed at #7, with 9.6 percent, on the list of states with bridge deck areas that are in poor condition.

According to Grunge, these two New York bridges are among the most dangerous in America:

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Connecting Brooklyn and Staten Island, is the largest suspension bridge on the continent. Thirteen lanes of traffic, on two decks, 228 feet in the air — the Verrazzano-Narrows intimidates even professional drivers and is on Freight Waves', a trucking industry magazine, list of most dangerous bridges for truckers.

George Washington Bridge

It runs over the Hudson River, connecting New York and New Jersey.

Being on the I-95, one of the country's busiest roads, also means the GWB is one of the most congested bridges on the planet. Patch reported that, in addition to horrendous traffic, there are over 100 crashes every year on the road getting on and off the GWB in New York City, noting it as super dangerous in comparison to other routes in the country.

Here are the number of bridges in poor condition around the state (as of June 2021):

County
Bridge Counts
AllPoor
Albany County (001)34318
Allegany County (003)40328
Bronx County (005)30930
Broome County (007)46517
Cattaraugus County (009)48333
Cayuga County (011)14525
Chautauqua County (013)55742
Chemung County (015)25626
Chenango County (017)25418
Clinton County (019)19918
Columbia County (021)24244
Cortland County (023)19128
Delaware County (025)45032
Dutchess County (027)33443
Erie County (029)88989
Essex County (031)25418
Franklin County (033)18924
Fulton County (035)9618
Genesee County (037)16226
Greene County (039)22820
Hamilton County (041)8714
Herkimer County (043)24124
Jefferson County (045)31640
Kings County (047)24322
Lewis County (049)16828
Livingston County (051)1647
Madison County (053)17421
Monroe County (055)60855
Montgomery County (057)20321
Nassau County (059)3232
New York County (061)24321
Niagara County (063)26820
Oneida County (065)48747
Onondaga County (067)47146
Ontario County (069)17915
Orange County (071)47274
Orleans County (073)13417
Oswego County (075)23228
Otsego County (077)27133
Putnam County (079)10412
Queens County (081)51033
Rensselaer County (083)26739
Richmond County (085)1602
Rockland County (087)24618
St. Lawrence County (089)31231
Saratoga County (091)22811
Schenectady County (093)1159
Schoharie County (095)17314
Schuyler County (097)1007
Seneca County (099)5913
Steuben County (101)62844
Suffolk County (103)3683
Sullivan County (105)36841
Tioga County (107)21813
Tompkins County (109)19625
Ulster County (111)39089
Warren County (113)13816
Washington County (115)18522
Wayne County (117)9814
Westchester County (119)76970
Wyoming County (121)13513
Yates County (123)551

Data provided by Federal Highway Administration 

Get our free mobile app

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made

We love superhero movies here at ScreenCrush, but the genre is not without its share of flops. Here we rank the worst of the worst.

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.
Filed Under: bridges, new york state
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top