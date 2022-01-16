A recent report revealed that New York has some of the worst bridges in the United States. According to the American Road and Transportation Builder's Association, we made the list of the top 10 states with the most bridges in poor conditions. The U.S. Department of Transporation defines poor condition as having,

Advanced section loss, deterioration, spalling, or scour.

New York landed in the #6 spot of states with the largest number of bridges in poor condition. There are 1,702 bridges that were considered poor as of 2021. In 2020, the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge over the Hudson River in Orange County was added to the list of bridges that are rated as structurally deficient, or in poor condition. New York also landed at #7, with 9.6 percent, on the list of states with bridge deck areas that are in poor condition.

According to Grunge, these two New York bridges are among the most dangerous in America:

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Connecting Brooklyn and Staten Island, is the largest suspension bridge on the continent. Thirteen lanes of traffic, on two decks, 228 feet in the air — the Verrazzano-Narrows intimidates even professional drivers and is on Freight Waves', a trucking industry magazine, list of most dangerous bridges for truckers.

George Washington Bridge

It runs over the Hudson River, connecting New York and New Jersey.

Being on the I-95, one of the country's busiest roads, also means the GWB is one of the most congested bridges on the planet. Patch reported that, in addition to horrendous traffic, there are over 100 crashes every year on the road getting on and off the GWB in New York City, noting it as super dangerous in comparison to other routes in the country.

Here are the number of bridges in poor condition around the state (as of June 2021):

County Bridge Counts All Poor Albany County (001) 343 18 Allegany County (003) 403 28 Bronx County (005) 309 30 Broome County (007) 465 17 Cattaraugus County (009) 483 33 Cayuga County (011) 145 25 Chautauqua County (013) 557 42 Chemung County (015) 256 26 Chenango County (017) 254 18 Clinton County (019) 199 18 Columbia County (021) 242 44 Cortland County (023) 191 28 Delaware County (025) 450 32 Dutchess County (027) 334 43 Erie County (029) 889 89 Essex County (031) 254 18 Franklin County (033) 189 24 Fulton County (035) 96 18 Genesee County (037) 162 26 Greene County (039) 228 20 Hamilton County (041) 87 14 Herkimer County (043) 241 24 Jefferson County (045) 316 40 Kings County (047) 243 22 Lewis County (049) 168 28 Livingston County (051) 164 7 Madison County (053) 174 21 Monroe County (055) 608 55 Montgomery County (057) 203 21 Nassau County (059) 323 2 New York County (061) 243 21 Niagara County (063) 268 20 Oneida County (065) 487 47 Onondaga County (067) 471 46 Ontario County (069) 179 15 Orange County (071) 472 74 Orleans County (073) 134 17 Oswego County (075) 232 28 Otsego County (077) 271 33 Putnam County (079) 104 12 Queens County (081) 510 33 Rensselaer County (083) 267 39 Richmond County (085) 160 2 Rockland County (087) 246 18 St. Lawrence County (089) 312 31 Saratoga County (091) 228 11 Schenectady County (093) 115 9 Schoharie County (095) 173 14 Schuyler County (097) 100 7 Seneca County (099) 59 13 Steuben County (101) 628 44 Suffolk County (103) 368 3 Sullivan County (105) 368 41 Tioga County (107) 218 13 Tompkins County (109) 196 25 Ulster County (111) 390 89 Warren County (113) 138 16 Washington County (115) 185 22 Wayne County (117) 98 14 Westchester County (119) 769 70 Wyoming County (121) 135 13 Yates County (123) 55 1

Data provided by Federal Highway Administration

