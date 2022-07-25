NY Man Arrested For Making A Terroristic Threat On A Military Base
A Colonie, NY man is facing charges for allegedly making a terroristic threat while on a military base.
State Police say they were contacted by a concerned soldier from the Army National Guard Base in Latham, NY on July 23.
Troopers say an investigation determined that 20-year-old Thomas Greene made a terroristic threat while on the base.
A search of Greene’s home resulted in the State Police seizing an illegally possessed assault rifle, a shotgun, and five large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.
He was also found to be in violation of an active order of protection preventing him from legally possessing a firearm.
Greene was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony
- Making a Terroristic Threat, a class “D” felony
- Five counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, a class “A” misdemeanor
- Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Greene was transported to SP Latham for processing. He was turned over to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in the town of Colonie Court.
Depending on the state and the nature of the threat, a conviction for making a terroristic threat can result in a prison sentence of 40 and even 100 or more years in prison.