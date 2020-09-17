New York Mills Police think a vandal who defaced a sign at a village church and marked up a village park may have been captured on the security or doorbell camera of a neighboring resident or two.

Both Calvary Gospel Church on Main Street and Pietyka Park on Henderson Street were targeted with spray-paint sometime in the late hours Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, village Police Chief Brad Frankland said.

Among the four graffiti markings found (one at the church and three at the park) was the defacing of the church's sign with '666', and a swastika found on large metal bleacher seating at the park.

(photo credit: Ryan Mason)

Police say they don't have any suspects at this time, but believe residents living along Main Street or Henderson might have captured them walking to and from those locations. Any resident who may have captured the vandal on security video, or saw something suspicious late Wednesday or early Thursday, is asked to contact NY Mills Police at 315-736-6623, or you can email video or photos to Frankland@nymills.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------