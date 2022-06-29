A inmate at an upstate New York prison is dead following an altercation with another prisoner.

That's according to New York State Police who were called to investigate a death at Green Haven Correctional Facility located in Stormville, NY, in Dutchess County.

Troopers are calling it a homicide investigation, but officials haven't released any details surrounding the inmates death, including the circumstances of the alleged altercation - whether it was verbal dispute or physical one, or whether any weapons may have been involved.

Troopers indicated the identity of the deceased would come after notification of his family.

"This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available," a release from NYSP said.

This death comes amid a spike in violence at prison facilities which have led to record inmate-on-inmate and inmate-on-staff assaults, according to the union representing state prison guards.

This the second New York inmate death to be investigated by state police in the last 6 weeks. A prisoner at a state correctional facility in Northern New York was found dead last month. At the time, officials noted that it came after some kind of an altercation with his cellmate.

In that incident, at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility in St. Lawrence County, State Police identified 30-year-old Hipolito Nunez as the victim.

That incident also remains under investigation.

Earlier this year, NYSCOPBA - the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association - released this data below reflecting a doubling of incidents of violence over the last decade.

In 2012, there were 524 assaults on prison staff reported, with a statewide inmate population of 55,000

on prison staff reported, with a statewide inmate population of In 2021, there were 1,173 assaults on prison staff reported, with a statewide inmate population of approximately 30,000

Officials have also said based on the number of attacks within those facilities so far this year, 2022 could set a new record for violence.

