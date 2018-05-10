NY Teen Is Ambassador For Tourette Association

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (AP) — An 18-year-old with Tourette syndrome says he wants to show kids that "anything is possible."

WNYW says Blaise Urato, a senior at Half Hollow Hills West in Dix Hills, Long Island, is the ambassador for the Tourette Association of America's national awareness walk .

Urato is unable to control vocal and motor tics caused by the neurodevelopmental disorder. But he says Tourette's does not define him.

He plans to pursue a degree in aviation.

He attributes his optimistic outlook to a strong support system.

In fact, Urato says his involuntary kicking in earth science class caught the attention of a fellow student who's now his girlfriend.