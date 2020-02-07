NY To Sue Over Its Ouster From Trusted Travelers Programs

(AP) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will file a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's plan to block New Yorkers from enrolling in “trusted traveler” programs.

The lawsuit announced Friday is the latest salvo in an escalating fight over immigration policy between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders in his home state.

Federal officials say they took the step of blocking New Yorkers because of a new state law barring immigrant agents from getting access to state motor vehicle records.

The law allows New York residents to apply for driver's licenses without having to prove they are in the U.S. legally.