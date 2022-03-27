New York State is fast-tracking permits for craft breweries to manufacture and sell their products. Yesterday, March 21, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that State Liquor Authority is accepting applications for permits from craft breweries and manufacturers. The permits will give them the ability to make and sell their beverages while their official state liquor license is pending. The new permits can take less than 30 days to be approved. Licenses can take up to six months for approval. Gov. Hochul said,

"New York's craft beverage industry is not only a source of local pride, but also creates jobs and drives tourism in every corner of the state. These fast-tracked permits will allow new businesses to hit the ground running by opening quickly and making immediate contributions to their local economies. This is another step in furthering our administration's efforts to cut red tape, ease regulations, and make commonsense reforms to help these businesses grow and thrive."

Gov. Hochul signed a law on December 21, 2021, which allows for temporary permits for wineries, breweries, cideries, meaderies, and distilleries while they wait for their liquor licenses to be approved. There are 81 permit craft brewery applications currently pending in New York.

Not only do the permits fast-track manufacturing and sales for craft brewers, but they also don't cost a lot of money. A permit costs $125 for six months or until the application for a license is approved.

