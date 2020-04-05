NY’s Death Count Nears 4,200, But There’s A Glimmer Of Hope

NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in New York state climbed to nearly 4,200.

But there is a slight glimmer of hope the spread is slowing.

The state recorded a slight dip in fatalities Sunday compared to the day before.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters it was too soon to say whether the pandemic had reached its apex and urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday — down from 630 new fatalities announced the day before.

The governor said ICU admissions and intubations were also decreasing slightly while the discharge rate from hospitals was rising.

More than 122,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 16,000 people have been hospitalized.