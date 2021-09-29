The Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium will be bringing 5G to New York state’s 50-mile unmanned aircraft systems corridor between Syracuse and Rome.

Open Generation has determined the corridor is a prime location to launch the nation’s first 5G UAS testing range.

"Our drone corridor being selected for the launch of the nation's first 5G unmanned aircraft systems testing range further positions our state -specifically the Central New York and the Mohawk Valley region -as the global leader in the market for this cutting-edge technology," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Through our continued investment in the drone corridor, we are strengthening and growing our regional economies for generations to come."

The testing network will be managed by NUAIR, which is based at Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

"New York will be the first FAA-designated UAS test site with a bespoke 5G network," NUAIR CEO Ken Stewart said. "The industry is looking for an FAA and FCC approved communications network that has the capability and reliability needed for safe commercial drone operations. 5G holds the promise of unlocking scalable, economically viable drone operations and we are confident that our work in New York will help determine if 5G is a suitable solution for the UAS industry."

The 5G network builds on the state’s $70 million investment over the past five years to advance the unmanned aircraft systems industry in central New York and the Mohawk Valley.

The 5G testing in New York will help prove to the FAA and FCC that the 5G cellular network meets acceptable aviation safety requirements.

