A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday at the Innovare Advancement Center at the Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

The Advancement Center is a 150,000 square foot open innovation hub that will bring together scientific researchers, academia, and the Department of Defense to collaborate on cutting edge technology.

Innovare’s capabilities include highly specialized laboratories for experimentation in quantum communications and neuromorphic computing, 40,000 square feet of high-tech and high-speed communications-enabled collaboration spaces and an auditorium with capacity for over 250 people,

The $12 million, state-of-the-art facility also includes a 50-mile drone corridor for advanced unmanned aircraft operations.

And coming in the spring of 2022 will be an indoor UAS research and testing facility with a 22,500 square foot indoor testing area, the largest in the United States.

“All across the world, innovation and collaboration are becoming synonymous with Oneida County,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “The investment the county and its partners have made in the Griffiss Business & Technology Park is paying off huge dividends for the City of Rome and the region at large, and the Innovare Advancement Center is the epitome of that success. This facility will serve as hub to produce revolutionary research from those on the forefront of cutting-edge technology. Together with Rome Lab, Griffiss Institute and SUNY Poly, we will entrench ourselves as a trailblazer in the emerging field of Quantum Information Science and spur economic development that will feed our robust high-tech economy.”

The Innovare Advancement Center was created from a partnership between Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate, New York State, Oneida County, the City of Rome, the Griffiss Institute, New York State Enterprise Technology Corporation and The State University of New York.

Oneida County, which owns the former Hangar 100 building, invested $6 million in the facility.

