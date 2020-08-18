NYSP: CNY Man Dead of Apparent Drowning at Salmon River Reservoir

A 29-year-old Central Square man is believed to have drowned while swimming with friends at the Salmon River Reservoir in the Oswego County town of Redfield.

State Police say they were called to the reservoir on Sunday evening where several of Mark Pellow's friends reported he had been swimming with them but was missing.

After an initial search yielded nothing, State Police say they ultimately did find Pellow's body at around 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning. State Police were assisted in their search efforts by the NYS DEC, NYS Forest Rangers, Oswego County Search and Rescue, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, and the Redfield Fire Department.

