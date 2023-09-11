NYSP: Downstate NY Man Bludgeons Father To Death

New York State Police have charged a Putnam County man with murdering his father during a domestic dispute.

Troopers responded to a home on River Road in the town of Patterson, NY, on Sunday for what was reported as a domestic incident. They say James Cherry, Jr. was found bludgeoned to death at that location.

State Police have now charged James Cherry III with murder in the second degree, a call A-1 felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison under state law.

The son was arraigned on the charge and remanded to the Putnam County Jail without bail, state police said.

The investigation in to the incident is ongoing, officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

