NYSP: Help Sought Identifying Vehicle Involved in Larceny

New York State Police in Remsen are asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a larceny at a local auto parts store.

The vehicle they're looking to identify is the blue sedan pictured above.

The larceny occurred on August 24, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. at Tolpa's Auto Parts on French Road in Remsen. In what seems to be a still image taken from surveillance footage, the vehicle's trunk is loaded with eight tires, police said.

According to NYSPnews.com, the vehicle is only identified as a blue sedan. Troopers do say the car has damage to the passenger side rear door and a sticker on the driver's side rear door.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at 315-366-6000. The case reference number is 9782098.

