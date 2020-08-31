Palmieri Appoints Police Reform Advisory Committee

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has appointed 18 individuals to the City’s Police Reform Advisory Committee.

The committee is made up of public officials, community leaders and stakeholders.

Palmieri says the committee has met three times and is tasked with outlining a reform plan by April 1st of next year.

He says public input and engagement will be a critical part of crafting the plan.

Governor Cuomo issued an Executive Order in June requiring a comprehensive police reform plan for each municipality in the state by next April.

Here is the list of the committee members:.

Mayor Robert Palmieri

Councilman Delvin Moody

Oneida County Legislator Evon Ervin

Oneida County District Attorney’s Office Representative Patrick Johnson

Utica Police Chief Mark Williams

Utica Deputy Police Chief Ed Noonan

Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley

City of Utica Director of City Initiatives Marques Phillips (Co-Chair)

City of Utica Budget Director Heather Mowat

Tony Colon, founder of the Mohawk Valley Latino Association

The Honorable Jawaad Rasheed