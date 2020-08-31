Oneida County COVID Numbers For August 31st

Oneida County is reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

There have now been 2,248 positive cases in the county and 121 deaths.

Four patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, all at Mohawk Valley Health System.

The number of active positive cases has fallen to 40.

Here are the rest of the numbers as on noon on Monday:

· 2,087 positive cases have been resolved.

· 106,151 total negative results.

· 108,399 total tests have been conducted.

· 40 in mandatory isolation

· 566 in mandatory quarantine

There are no new potential exposures.

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.