MVHS Foundation Cancels $100,000 Miracle Drawing Due To COVID-19

There will be no $100,000 Miracle Drawing this year.

The Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation has announced that the 24th annual drawing, which benefits the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at MVHS, will not take place due to COVID-19.

The Foundation says the drawing has been cancelled due to the inability to safely sell tickets at their usual in-person locations.

MVHS is also unable to hold the drawing online due to New York State gaming restrictions.

“The decision to cancel the drawing this year was very difficult,” said John Forbes, vice president of Philanthropy at MVHS. “As leaders in healthcare for our region, the safety of our employees, volunteers and donors and community leaders during this pandemic remains our top priority.”

In the past, tickets could be purchased for $100 with a $100,000 cash prize.



The money raised each year helps MVHS provide services for women and children with little or no insurance.