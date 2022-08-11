New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old.

Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.

The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester but police say he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said more information will be released when it becomes available.

The town of Hurn is located approximately 45 miles East of Rochester.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys