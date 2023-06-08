NYSP Issue More Tickets For Speeding Than Seat Belts During Click It Or Ticket

NYSP Issue More Tickets For Speeding Than Seat Belts During Click It Or Ticket

photos provided by New York State Police

With Memorial Day Weekend considered the kickoff to the summer driving season, New York State Police launched the annual Click It Or Ticket initiative across the state in late May.

Officials have announced the ticket count from the annual campaign, which ran from Monday, May 22 through Sunday, June 4, 2023.

photos provided by New York State Police
All told, Troopers issued over 38,000 citations, made 399 arrests for DWI, investigated over 2,400 crashes - including two fatal accidents. Funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee was used to help cover the cost of additional patrols and checkpoints, NYSP officials said.

NY State Police Troop Map, via NYSPnews.com
While the campaign's focus is seat belts, more tickets were issued for speeding than for not wearing a safety belt, according to numbers released by NYSP:

  • Speeding                   10,654
  • Distracted Driving         1,334
  • Seatbelt violations         8,473
  • Move Over Law            337

Officials also broke down the numbers by region. There are 11, including Troop T which covers the entire New York State Thruway.

Troop T issued more tickets by far than any geographical region for violation of the state's Move Over Law (79), however, issued the fourth-fewest for seat belts/child safety restraints (605). Troop T issued the most speeding tickets, totaling 2,013 and the most overall tickets - over 5,000.

photos provided by New York State Police
The Lower Hudson Valley, Troop K, had the second most speeders during the campaign at 1,347.

Drivers in Western New York seem to have the most drivers who prefer to do without a seat belt. Troop A  issued the most tickets for this offense - 1,474. Coming in a close second was Troop D - Central New York region - with 1,262.

Troop D's coverage area includes the counties of Herkimer, Oneida, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Lewis and Jefferson.

New York City had the fewest number of total tickets issued by NYSP by region (1,808), and the fewest speeding tickets (195).

