Utica Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Officer’s Family

There aren't many careers more difficult than a police officer in the year 2024. It's not only difficult for the individual officer, but for their family as well. This is especially true after a startling case that happened in the City of Utica.

Police Pull Over a Vehicle on Lincoln Avenue

Police officials say at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21st officers assigned to the Crime Prevention Unit pulled over a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Avenue near Sunset Avenue. The vehicle was pulled over for alleged violations of NYS vehicle and traffic law violations. What happened next made the encounter much more challenging for one the responding officers.

Occupants Removed From Vehicle and a Threat Was Made

Officers claim that the occupants of the vehicle were acting in a suspicion manner and they were then asked to exit the vehicle. One of the occupants in said vehicle, 20-year-old Jamal Dinh of Utica, recognized one of the officers from a previous encounter. During the course of this stop, police say Dinh said to the officer he recognized that he looked that officer up on social media, researched him and knew who his family was. Police say Dinh then made a threat against their lives by claiming he would come to their house and kill them all.

Charges Levied Against Subject in Question

Photo Courtesy of UPD via Facebook Photo Courtesy of UPD via Facebook loading...

When officers attempted to detain Dinh, he reached for his waistband as if to indicate he was hiding a weapon, according to police. Officers were able to grab him and place him in handcuffs after a brief struggle. Upon conclusion of the incident Dinh was arrested and charges were determined based on his alleged threats. Police say the 20 year-old has been charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree and multiple NYS Vehicle & Traffic Law violations.

This is one of only a few examples of the sacrifices made by officers and their families on a daily basis. It's difficult enough that men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day they put on that uniform and go to work. It's another thing entirely when their families have to face dangerous situations or threats like this one. Be sure to always show appreciation for law enforcement whenever you have the opportunity.

