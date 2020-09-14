Off-Duty Deputy Accidentally Discharges Weapon At Camden Eatery

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a child was struck by an accidentally discharged round.

State Police say Village of Camden police initially responded to the Grape and Grog Restaurant in Camden Saturday just before 7 p.m

Police say an early investigation revealed an off-duty Otsego County Deputy accidentally discharged one round from a handgun while seated at a table.

Troopers say the bullet exited through the bottom of his pocket, through his pants and ricocheted off the floor.

Police say as a result, a 10-year-old girl was treated by EMS at the scene for a laceration to her thigh and elbow and a 38-year-old woman was treated for injuries to her right foot.

Both injuries were considered minor and police say all evidence indicates an accidental discharge.

Camden Police requested State Police continue the investigation.