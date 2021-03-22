OHSWA Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off To Begin This Week

The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority’s Household Hazardous Waste facility will open for its 29th season on Thursday, April 1.

Residents can drop-off paint, chemicals, pesticides, oven cleaners and photographic chemicals at the Authority’s EcoDrop on Leland Avenue in North Utica Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 and Saturday from 7:00 to 2:00.

Households are limited to 14 wet gallons and/or 20 dry pounds per trip. Only liquid paint is accepted. Empty paint cans or cans with hardened paint can be placed in your regular garbage with the lids removed.

No appointments are necessary for households.

Certain businesses may also qualify to use the facility. To obtain approval, businesses can call (315) 733-1224 ext. 4302

The facility will be open until September 30th.

Since the Authority began collecting household hazardous waste 29 years ago, over one-million gallons of paint and chemicals have been recycled or safely disposed of.

photo courtesy of Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority