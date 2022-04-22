Old Lock 24 Restaurant in CNY Has New Owner With New Plans

A Central New York waterfront restaurant, closed for the past three years, is going from seafood to smoke. The former Lock 24 in Baldwinsville has a new owner with new plans.

Jeff Rogers, the man behind the Angry Garlic that opened in 2019, purchased the old seafood place and is transforming it into the Angry Smokehouse. Just like at his other restaurant where every dish consists of garlic, the new place will be all about barbecue.

Work is being done to revolutionize the only spot on the more than 500-miles of the Erie Canal system that has a restaurant next to a lock.

Credit - Angry Smokehouse via Facebook Credit - Angry Smokehouse via Facebook loading...

From the Ground Up

Everything is being torn out of the Lock 24 building before rebuilding from the ground up begins. "Yes, the green carpet is already gone," the restaurant shared in an update on their Facebook page.

Credit - Angry Smokehouse via Facebook Credit - Angry Smokehouse via Facebook loading...

Lock 24 History

Lock 24 opened in 1997 after owner Dave Younis built the place on the Seneca River. Dave and Jennifer Baumgartner took over the restaurant but closed it in July of 2019. "From all of us at Lock 24, thank you for making the past 8 years unforgettable," the restaurant shared on Facebook.

Despite the looks of things inside the restaurant now, plans are to have it ready to be open for the summer boating season sometime in late June.

Angry Smokehouse is located at Lock 24, hence the name of the old restaurant, at 33 Water Street in Baldwinsville.

Lock 24 Transformed into Angry Smokehouse Restaurant in CNY The old Lock 24 restaurant is being transformed into the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville, New York