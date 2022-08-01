Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people.

Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:

We LOVE being able to provide teenagers in the community with their first jobs and we have some of the best teens working for us at the farm.

However recently, the farm has experienced an issue with customers:

This is the first year that we've had customers getting irate and cursing at our teenage employees. This occurred once during Strawberry picking and yesterday in the blueberry fields with our teenage employee getting yelled at and cursed at by a customer.

Abbot Farms made the post to kindly ask that all visitors to their farm remember to be kind and respectful. They said this should be the case to all of their staff, farm, and their animals. They go on to explain that if you are not satisfied with your experience there, you should contact them directly and not yell at a staff member.

No teenager should be subjected to being cursed out and yelled at by a customer.

Comments on the Facebook post have been extremely positive so far:

Erin DeLuca: "Thank you Abbott Farms for supporting your staff... especially the ones that are just entering the work force, and actually WANT to work."

Terri Gondek: "You guys are amazing!! Some people have no class and are just miserable!! Thanks for being awesome"

Thank you to Abbot Farms for standing up to rude customers and protecting their staff of all ages.

