You Can Now Safely Trash Your Old Paint Cans In NY; Here’s Where
State law now requires you to safely throw away your old paint cans. Luckily, there's an easy way to find a drop-off spot new you!
The Postconsumer Paint Collection Program is officially in effect in New York State. Starting May 1st, all manufacturers in New York State who sell architectural paint directly or indirectly must register their company with PaintCare. The same goes for any other state that is also a part of the program.
PaintCare Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that supports the development of paint recycling practices in states across the U.S. These programs provide consumers an easy and accessible way to correctly dispose of any leftover and unwanted paint, in a environmentally safe way.
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo originally signed the law back in 2019, but PaintCare has used this time to find the best way to execute the program in New York. When they say "architectural paint", this includes all interior and exterior house paint, primers, stains, sealers, and clear finishes.
So basically, instead of just leaving those paint cans in your garage or getting rid of them in an unsafe way, you can now easily bring them to a drop-off location near you. You're clearing up your house AND being environmentally safe at the same time. Go you!
You can find your nearest PaintCare drop-off location by using the tracker on their website. Not only can you find all the locations in New York, but you can search the other 11 states and districts participating in the program.
