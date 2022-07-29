A suspect in a brutal murder in a Northern New York college town has now been identified and authorities believe they have surveillance footage that shows he is on the run.

New York State Police say they are working to track down and arrest Larry Hicks Jr., a 47-year-old man from Tabor City, North Carolina for the murder of Monique Yanulavich in Plattsburgh earlier this month.

Larry M Hicks Jr. vis NYSP

After her family reported her missing on July 14, authorities went to her home to conduct a welfare check but say she wasn't there, police said. However, later in the day, the body of the 45-year-old woman would be found inside a vehicle in parking lot in Plattsburgh. An autopsy confirmed she had been stabbed to death.

State Police initially said they had tracked upwards of 100 leads in the case and believed her murder was targeted, not a random incident. But, on Friday, State Police released photos of Hicks Jr., labeling him their suspect and saying an arrest warrant had been issued on a charge of second-degree murder.

surveillance image of Hicks in a Whiteville, N.C. store on July 13, 2022 (via NYSP)

They believe he fled New York State on a Honda Gold Wing after the murder and have released several photos in connection with their investigation.

Among the photos released are images that police say show Hicks Jr. in North Carolina one day before the murder, and a photo of him in South Carolina one-day after the murder. Additionally, police believe he was spotted boarding a bus in Corpus Christi, TX on July 21 which was headed for Brownsville, TX, a city adjacent to the Mexican border.

Still image of Hicks Jr in South Carolina on July 15, 2022 (via NYSP)

The man is said to be 6-foot-7 and about 300-pounds, with black and gray hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding Larry M. Hicks Jr. or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 1-800-GIVETIP or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. .

