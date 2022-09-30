One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York.

Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash.

Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022 Route 60 and Bennett Road in the Fredonia, and Pomfret area of New York Photo via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

According to a release from the New York State Police (NYSP), police say that the preliminary investigation revealed "that a 2020 Chevrolet was traveling north bound on State Route 60 in the town of Pomfret. The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree."

The driver is identified as 64-year-old David A. Korzeniewski of Fredonia, New York. His passenger was 38-year-old Katie L. Korzeniewski, also of Fredonia.

Police say David Korzeniewski was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Kate Korseniewski was flown via Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot (formerly Hamot Medical Center) in Erie, Pennsylvania where, police, say, she succumbed to her injuries.

The NYSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation.

No other physical injuries were reported and, at this time, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is not yet known what caused Mr. Korseniewski to lose control of the vehicle. However, police say that the investigation remains active.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

