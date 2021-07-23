Two people are lucky to escape with only minor injuries as a result of a serious rollover accident in the City of Rome.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies responded to the scene of the crash just before 4PM Thursday in the area of State Route 365 and South James Street. The Sheriff's Office says an early investigation has determined 48-year-old Brody Payne of Syracuse was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on State Route 365 and came upon a steady red light. Sheriff's officials say at the same time, 53-year-old Jaime Pope of Rome was driving south on Lamphear Road approaching a green light. What happened next was a scary sight.

Sheriff's Office officials say they believe Payne, who was driving the Jeep, proceeded to pass through the red light and Pope proceeded through the green light. As a result Pope collided with Payne's driver's side door at a right angle. Officials say the crash caused Payne's vehicle, a 2006 Honda Pilot, to become airborne, rotate in mid-air and land on its roof. Due to the extent of the damage to Payne's vehicle officials say he had to be extricated from the vehicle by the City of Rome Fire Department. The Stanwix Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Deputies say Payne suffered two fractures to his legs, a laceration to his left arm and a stomach injury. They say Pope suffered a laceration to her right forearm and pain to the back of her neck and head. Payne was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and Pope was transported to Oneida Health. Luckily, injuries sustained by both individuals were non-life threatening.

Once the dust settled, Payne was issued a traffic summons returnable to Rome City Court at a later date. A portion of State Route 365 was temporarily closed for cleanup and reconstruction and The Oneida County Sheriffs Office was assisted on scene by the City of Rome Fire Department, Stanwix Heights Fire Department, AM Care Ambulance Company, and the New York State Police.

