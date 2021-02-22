One COVID Death, Numbers Still Low in Oneida and Herkimer

Another person has died of COVID-19 in Oneida County, but the number of new cases, active cases and hospitalizations continues to be low.

The local death becomes a part of the national total of COVID deaths that topped 500,000 on Monday afternoon. The total number of deaths from the virus in Oneida County is now 389, the majority of those coming since late October. Herkimer County's death total is now 92.

The positive news is the number of new daily cases which have declined significantly from December and early January when new cases were over 300 per day. Oneida County's health department reported 43 new cases and Herkimer County added only five new cases. Hospitalizations are also down significantly with 48 residents in Oneida County, and 18 in Herkimer County, hospitalized.

"That's really good news," said Dr. Kent Hall, the Chief Physician Executive at MVHS. Back in December, MVHS peaked at 234 people with COVID inside their health system.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Feb. 21.

43 new positive cases, 19,152* total (*Upon further investigation, 2 positive cases were removed from the previous total).

4 are nursing home residents.

669 active positive cases.

1 new COVID-19-related death (nursing home-related), 389 total.

44 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

37 at MVHS. 7 at Rome Health. 9 are nursing home residents. 4 patients are hospitalized out of county.

18,094 positive cases have been resolved.

518,027 total negative results.

537,179 total tests.

669 mandatory isolation.

642 mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 02/22/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 5 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 5374 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 110 Total Hospitalized: 18 Total number recovered: 5172 Covid Deaths: 92

Negative Covid-19 test results: 101678

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 199 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 0

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 190 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0