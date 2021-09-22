One Of Upstate New York’s Own Sings And Stuns Judges On The Voice

When The Voice premiered the other night, one singer from Upstate New York almost instantly had judges turn around. The entire state surely will be behind this young man.

Plenty of people have made it to the stage of The Voice who called Upstate New York home. All of those singers had immense talent and tons of people behind them. Now another name can be added to that list. Jack Rogan from Webster, NY not only appeared on Monday's season premiere of the NBC show, but he wowed judges very quickly allowing him to move on in the competition.

Rogan selected a very notable song with a cover of The Animals "House of The Rising Sun", this turned out to be a very wise choice. But he didn't just sing it, he also played it on guitar. More importantly, he made the song his own slowing it down and adding much more emotion to the 1960s classic. This made it impossible for both Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to stay turned around. After only 11 words were sung, both pressed their buttons.

The first judge to speak was Ariana Grande, in the video above you can hear her response for not pressing her button, she wanted just a little bit more. Grande paid Rogan a compliment though, saying she would buy one of his albums. One of the greatest compliments he received came from Legend who called his voice heartbreaking in gravity and tone.

Rogan was left with a choice, Kelly Clarkson or John Legend. Ultimately Legend prevailed and Rogan will now move on further in the competition on The Voice.

6 Other Upstate New Yorkers Who've Appeared On The Voice

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist